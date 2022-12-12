Sheffield United have issued a warning to supporters hoping to attend their Championship clash against Coventry City at Bramall Lane, after confirming all available tickets for the Boxing Day fixture have now sold out.

Availability for the clash was already running low, with the Blades hampered by the recent decision to stop selling matchday tickets on the Kop after issues with supporters not sitting in their allocated seats were raised by the relevant safety authorities.

The displacement of supporters to other stands, plus the usual rise in demand for tickets for one of the most anticipated games on the football calendar, has seen every available ticket for the game snapped up, with Coventry also expected to bring a good following despite the usual issues with public transport.

A statement issued by the Blades today encouraged fans not to travel to the game without a ticket. “All available tickets for our home game on Boxing Day against Coventry City have completely sold out,” the statement read. “Supporters are strongly advised not to travel to the game without a valid match ticket.”

Depending on the number of tickets which will remain unsold on the Kop, the news means United could be on course to break the 30,000 barrier once again this season. After topping the Championship attendance table last season, United fans have again turned out in their droves this time around to back Paul Heckingbottom’s side – although they have been knocked off top spot by Sunderland, whose own supporters are enjoying a return to Championship football after a lengthy spell in League One.

