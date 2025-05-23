'Make it a battle'... Sheffield United starting XI v Sunderland - Chris Holt

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:00 BST

Chris Holt picks his Sheffield United side to take on Sunderland at Wembley on Saturday

Chris Wilder has had plenty of time to think things over and decide what his side is going to look like when they walk out at Wembley on Saturday.

There’s a fair chance that he knew from the moment Sunderland booked their place in the decider what his starting XI would look like.

A lot of the places take care of thsemselves but he may have wondered whether to go back to the system he used earlier in the season, rather than the 4-4-2 that finished it.

We’ve taken another stab at how the Blades will set up against the Black Cats and it could be a battle between two towering heroes of the the semi-finals.

Best keeper in the league, of course he starts

1. Michael Cooper

Best keeper in the league, of course he starts

One of the stand-out performers in the semi-finals. After being moved around a bit since arriving in January, Choudhury has settled superbly into right back

2. Hamza Choudhury

One of the stand-out performers in the semi-finals. After being moved around a bit since arriving in January, Choudhury has settled superbly into right back

Now in the type of form that saw him catch the eye of some big hitters in European football, one of the first names on the teamsheet again

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Now in the type of form that saw him catch the eye of some big hitters in European football, one of the first names on the teamsheet again

Had a bit of a wobble in the middle of the campaign and Rob Holding's performances at the end of the regular season migt have put his place under threat but Robinson was excellent against Bristol City and United will need his leadership qualities as much as anything else

4. Jack Robinson

Had a bit of a wobble in the middle of the campaign and Rob Holding's performances at the end of the regular season migt have put his place under threat but Robinson was excellent against Bristol City and United will need his leadership qualities as much as anything else

