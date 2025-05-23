Chris Wilder has had plenty of time to think things over and decide what his side is going to look like when they walk out at Wembley on Saturday.

There’s a fair chance that he knew from the moment Sunderland booked their place in the decider what his starting XI would look like.

A lot of the places take care of thsemselves but he may have wondered whether to go back to the system he used earlier in the season, rather than the 4-4-2 that finished it.

We’ve taken another stab at how the Blades will set up against the Black Cats and it could be a battle between two towering heroes of the the semi-finals.

1 . Michael Cooper Best keeper in the league, of course he starts

2 . Hamza Choudhury One of the stand-out performers in the semi-finals. After being moved around a bit since arriving in January, Choudhury has settled superbly into right back

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic Now in the type of form that saw him catch the eye of some big hitters in European football, one of the first names on the teamsheet again