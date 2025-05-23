Chris Wilder has had plenty of time to think things over and decide what his side is going to look like when they walk out at Wembley on Saturday.
A lot of the places take care of thsemselves but he may have wondered whether to go back to the system he used earlier in the season, rather than the 4-4-2 that finished it.
We’ve taken another stab at how the Blades will set up against the Black Cats and it could be a battle between two towering heroes of the the semi-finals.
1. Michael Cooper
Best keeper in the league, of course he starts | Sportimage
2. Hamza Choudhury
One of the stand-out performers in the semi-finals. After being moved around a bit since arriving in January, Choudhury has settled superbly into right back Photo: George Wood
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
Now in the type of form that saw him catch the eye of some big hitters in European football, one of the first names on the teamsheet again | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
Had a bit of a wobble in the middle of the campaign and Rob Holding's performances at the end of the regular season migt have put his place under threat but Robinson was excellent against Bristol City and United will need his leadership qualities as much as anything else Photo: Andrew Yates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.