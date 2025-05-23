Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was very relaxed earlier this week when asked about his line-up to take on Sunderland in Saturday’s Play-Off Final.
He didn’t tell anyone what it is going to be, of course, but the early call gives off the aura of a manager who is clear in his decisions and that can only be a good thing for United.
Wilder revealed he has already picked his team to face Regis Le Bris’ men. "Of course. We've worked on that,” he admitted. "But the way modern football is now is about the use of your substitutions. We've always been proactive in terms of the use of our substitutions. There's always a go-to if we're chasing the game or needing to change it up or see a game out. That's the modern way.
So while Wilder didn’t give an awful lot away, we have made an attempt at predicting how the Blades will line-up at Wembley.
