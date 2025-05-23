Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was very relaxed earlier this week when asked about his line-up to take on Sunderland in Saturday’s Play-Off Final.

He didn’t tell anyone what it is going to be, of course, but the early call gives off the aura of a manager who is clear in his decisions and that can only be a good thing for United.

Wilder revealed he has already picked his team to face Regis Le Bris’ men. "Of course. We've worked on that,” he admitted. "But the way modern football is now is about the use of your substitutions. We've always been proactive in terms of the use of our substitutions. There's always a go-to if we're chasing the game or needing to change it up or see a game out. That's the modern way.

So while Wilder didn’t give an awful lot away, we have made an attempt at predicting how the Blades will line-up at Wembley.

1 . Michael Cooper One of the first names on the teamsheet, and for good reason. What a signing he has been and what a story it will be if he can help United to promotion in his first season at Bramall Lane

2 . Hamza Choudhury If Le Fee plays down the Sunderland left that could be one of their big threats and Choudhury will have a big task of locking him down, but he's been excellent at right-back to be fair

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic As Chris Wilder said earlier this week, on occasions like this you need your big players and United have plenty of them at both ends of the pitch - including the Bosnian