'Different threat' - Danny Hall's Sheffield United XI to face Sunderland in Play-Off Final

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:00 BST

The Star’s Danny Hall picks his Sheffield United XI to take on Sunderland in the Play-Off Final

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was very relaxed earlier this week when asked about his line-up to take on Sunderland in Saturday’s Play-Off Final.

He didn’t tell anyone what it is going to be, of course, but the early call gives off the aura of a manager who is clear in his decisions and that can only be a good thing for United.

More: Sunderland boss scratching head while Chris Wilder relaxes ahead of Sheffield United final

Wilder revealed he has already picked his team to face Regis Le Bris’ men. "Of course. We've worked on that,” he admitted. "But the way modern football is now is about the use of your substitutions. We've always been proactive in terms of the use of our substitutions. There's always a go-to if we're chasing the game or needing to change it up or see a game out. That's the modern way.

So while Wilder didn’t give an awful lot away, we have made an attempt at predicting how the Blades will line-up at Wembley.

More: How Sheffield United are preparing for date with destiny as Chris Wilder makes welcome pre-Sunderland pledge

One of the first names on the teamsheet, and for good reason. What a signing he has been and what a story it will be if he can help United to promotion in his first season at Bramall Lane

1. Michael Cooper

One of the first names on the teamsheet, and for good reason. What a signing he has been and what a story it will be if he can help United to promotion in his first season at Bramall Lane Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
If Le Fee plays down the Sunderland left that could be one of their big threats and Choudhury will have a big task of locking him down, but he's been excellent at right-back to be fair

2. Hamza Choudhury

If Le Fee plays down the Sunderland left that could be one of their big threats and Choudhury will have a big task of locking him down, but he's been excellent at right-back to be fair | Sportimage

Photo Sales
As Chris Wilder said earlier this week, on occasions like this you need your big players and United have plenty of them at both ends of the pitch - including the Bosnian

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

As Chris Wilder said earlier this week, on occasions like this you need your big players and United have plenty of them at both ends of the pitch - including the Bosnian | Sportimage

Photo Sales
There may be a clamour for Rob Holding in some quarters but I'd expect Wilder to keep faith with his captain, and rightly so after shutting out Bristol City across two legs in the semi-finals

4. Jack Robinson

There may be a clamour for Rob Holding in some quarters but I'd expect Wilder to keep faith with his captain, and rightly so after shutting out Bristol City across two legs in the semi-finals Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderSunderland
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice