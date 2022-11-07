News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star's inside knowledge could keep Rotherham United "handful" quiet in derby

Enda Stevens will no doubt call upon every ounce of his experience of Rotherham United star Cheo Ogbene from their time together on the international scene when Sheffield United welcome their near-neighbours to Bramall Lane tomorrow evening.

By Danny Hall
The Millers man scored twice in his first five games on the international scene after becoming the first African-born player to represent Ireland, and benefitting from a switch from wing-back to striker.

Still recovering from injury, Ogbene could start the game against United on the bench despite boss Matt Taylor insisting he is getting “closer” to being able to start games. And there will be no shortage of inside knowledge on the 25-year-old in the United camp, with Stevens, John Egan and Ciaran Clark all fellow Irish internationals.

"We know Cheo, from the international breaks,” Stevens said. “He burst onto the scene with Ireland and he’s been fantastic for us. He's playing as a striker now; I think he was a wing-back before Ireland. He’s a good player, very direct and he’ll be a handful tomorrow. But hopefully we can keep him quiet.”

Ogbene began the current campaign in fine form, scoring four times in his opening five games as the Millers made a positive start to life back in the Championship after winning promotion last season.

“It was good to get Cheo back on the pitch for longer at the weekend,” Taylor said ahead of the Blades clash, “so he’s closer to starting the game. He’s a player who can make a difference.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland celebrates a goal with Sheffield United's John Egan in the background (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“We have a number of players who can do that. And there’s no better showcase game to show that than against your local rivals.”

