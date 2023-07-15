Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Sheffield United have received no bids or contact from Marseille about Iliman Ndiaye, amid rampant speculation that his star man may be prised away by his boyhood club this summer.

Reports from France throughout the week have claimed that Marseille have reached an agreement with the player’s representatives over a summer move, with the Champions League side then supposedly moving on to negotiate terms with United over a player scheduled to become a free agent in less than a year’s time.

Amid the potentially-unsettling backdrop of speculation, Ndiaye reported for United duty for their first pre-season friendly of the new campaign this afternoon and scored United’s first goal in a 2-0 victory away at Chesterfield. The Senegal international received a rapturous ovation from United’s 4,500 travelling fans throughout the game and Heckingbottom confirmed afterwards that United had received no contact or bids “as we speak now”.

“It’s pointless me talking about it,” the Blades boss said. “Everyone knows who Iliman is. There will be loads of clubs interested, who would love to have Iliman, but he’s our player. That’s it.

“He’s happy here, he loves it here. And who says [Marseille] are going to be the ones to take Iliman if he leaves? Just because that story is getting traction, or someone in France has written about it, it doesn’t mean anything is happening.

