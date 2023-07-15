Speculation over the Senegalese starboy’s future has only intensified in recent days amid reports of a move to Marseille, but United’s key man reported for duty at Chesterfield as Paul Heckingbottom’s men kicked off their pre-season campaign with victory over their local rivals.
United fielded two different XIs in either half ahead of their warm-weather training camp in Portugal - where they will experience much better weather than North Derbyshire, where rainstorms punctuated the action as 4,500 Blades fans made the short trip to watch their side.
Here’s how we rated every United player against Chesterfield...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Sporting his bright white new ‘keeper kit and barely had to get it dirty in his first 45 minutes of the season, making one regulation save down to his left and having a few bits of routine distribution to take care of during his time on the pitch
2. Femi Seriki 5
Back at Bramall Lane from last season’s loan spell and playing with Baldock and Bogle both not risked after injury, Seriki had the tough task of shackling the very lively Jes Ucheghulam down the Town left but he did well enough, getting forward to support Brooks and Co. when he could
Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. Chris Basham 6
May have been a tad fortunate to not escape a fairly serious injury when Horton overran the ball and caught him around the shin area on the stretch - it was one of those that makes you wince but Basham didn’t make a meal of it at all and continued like the professional he is. Otherwise untroubled, showing his class to nick away the ball at the right moment so many times
4. John Egan 6
Had some success playing as an auxiliary midfielder in the first half, as he took the ball under pressure and played some nice passes - including a good clip to almost send Brooks free, with Tyrer alert to race out and head away the danger.