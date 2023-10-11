News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United starlet suffers serious injury on loan at Doncaster Rovers

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 08:29 BST
Sheffield United’s Doncaster Rovers loanee Louie Marsh is taken off on a stretcher after his injury. Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTDSheffield United’s Doncaster Rovers loanee Louie Marsh is taken off on a stretcher after his injury. Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Sheffield United’s Doncaster Rovers loanee Louie Marsh is taken off on a stretcher after his injury. Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Highly-rated Sheffield Unted starlet Louie Marsh has been dealt a huge blow in what should have been his breakthrough season, after being stretchered off while playing for Doncaster Rovers.

The loanee suffered what Doncaster Free Press have reported as a suspected broken arm during his loan side’s match against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

Marsh left the pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after landing awkwardly following an innocuous aerial challenge in the first half.

Rovers manager Grant McCann offered little detail on the injury afterwards but admitted, “it doesn’t look great.”

“It’s not nice to see something like that on a football pitch,” McCann added. “I know Louie had some of his family here at the game today, so hopefully they are with him and supporting him.”

Rovers went on to lose the match 3-2, in what was Marsh’s eighth appearance for the club during which he has scored one goal.

