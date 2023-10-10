News you can trust since 1887
Jail, Wrexham, pilot - What happened to the Sheffield United side from David Weir’s final game, 10 years ago

However bad Sheffield United fans may thing their team’s fortunes are at the minute, the Blades have come an awful long way in the last decade.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Ten years ago this week - October 11, to be precise - United sacked manager David Weir after a wretched run of form left them third from bottom in League One after one win in 10 league games. The former Rangers man was in his first - and so far only - managerial role and the decision paid off for United, who recovered to narrowly miss out on the play-offs under Nigel Clough and reach the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

Weir’s final game was a 1-0 Johnstone's Paint Trophy defeat at home to Hartlepool United, in front of 4,189 hardy souls at Bramall Lane. But what happened to the Blades squad from that day? Some are still playing, one combines a coaching career with flying aeroplanes and another left the country after a latest spell in prison ...

Now 37, the goalkeeper is still in the game with Wrexham and initially got a chance to impress in League Two this season following Ben Foster’s sudden retirement, before Arsenal man Arthur Okonkwo arrived and took his place

1. Mark Howard (goalkeeper)

Now 37, the goalkeeper is still in the game with Wrexham and initially got a chance to impress in League Two this season following Ben Foster's sudden retirement, before Arsenal man Arthur Okonkwo arrived and took his place

Still only 32, Westlake joined United from Walsall before spells at Mansfield Town (loan) and Kilmarnock north of the border. He was last seen playing for Stourbridge in non-league

2. Darryl Westlake (defender)

Still only 32, Westlake joined United from Walsall before spells at Mansfield Town (loan) and Kilmarnock north of the border. He was last seen playing for Stourbridge in non-league

No Blades fans need reminding what has happened to the academy graduate in the years since he left United – England caps, fame and fortune and status as the most expensive defender in world football. Constant debate over his future at Manchester United but he remains at Old Trafford

3. Harry Maguire (defender)

No Blades fans need reminding what has happened to the academy graduate in the years since he left United – England caps, fame and fortune and status as the most expensive defender in world football. Constant debate over his future at Manchester United but he remains at Old Trafford

Maguire’s former centre-half partner has made the transition into the dugout, impressing in management with Tampa Bay Rowdies before swapping Florida for Barnsley after being tempted back to South Yorkshire earlier in the summer to take charge at Oakwell

4. Neill Collins (defender)

Maguire's former centre-half partner has made the transition into the dugout, impressing in management with Tampa Bay Rowdies before swapping Florida for Barnsley after being tempted back to South Yorkshire earlier in the summer to take charge at Oakwell

