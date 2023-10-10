Ten years ago this week - October 11, to be precise - United sacked manager David Weir after a wretched run of form left them third from bottom in League One after one win in 10 league games. The former Rangers man was in his first - and so far only - managerial role and the decision paid off for United, who recovered to narrowly miss out on the play-offs under Nigel Clough and reach the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.