United confirmed yesterday that the game had been postponed after QPR informed the EFL that they were unable to fulfil the fixture after a number of Covid-19 cases.

The game, which was set to be screened on Sky Sports, will be rescheduled for another date, with the EFL reviewing the circumstances around the postponement in line with their regulations.

And Warburton revealed: “We had four people come down positive with Covid, and we’ve had two more overnight displaying symptoms.

“We have some unvaccinated players who’ve come into close contact as well. I’ve got 10 players isolating.

“It’s really frustrating because we were looking forward to the game.

"I was very clear in the media leading up to the game – Bramall Lane is a great place to go and play football.

Mark Warburton should be bringing his Queens Park Rangers team to Bramall Lane tonight: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"United have picked up. They’ve changed about their formation, they’ve got a really talented squad, and as a group we were very much looking forward to the game.”

United have not played since last Saturday’s victory at Cardiff City, and face another long wait until their next game next Monday evening when they travel to London to face league leaders Fulham.