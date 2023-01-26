Sheffield United Women star Maddy Cusack is in the running for the Championship player of the week award after her two long-range strikes in United’s 8-0 hammering of Coventry at Bramall Lane.

Young Mia Enderby also got on the scoresheet twice with further efforts from Grace Riglar, Rhema Lord-Mears, Charlotte Newsham and Bex Rayner condemning the visitors to a third straight defeat.

Cusack audaciously lobbed Coventry goalkeeper Eleanor Heeps from around 35 yards for her first goal, adding a second on the stroke of half-time with a clever free-kick that caught Heeps out and put Neil Redfearn’s side 5-0 ahead at the break.

Now, Cusack is up for the player of the week gong against Charlton’s Ella Rutherford, Shania Hayles of Bristol City and Southampton’s Lexi Lloyd-Smith.

At the time of writing, Cusack was leading the vote and Blades fans can help her over the line by voting on Twitter.

Cusack said of the victory: “I’m buzzing, really pleased. We wanted to get the three points and that’s what we’ve done.

Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United celebrates her second goal against Coventry: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We want to keep our momentum. In this league, you need to be consistent, and that’s what we want to do: give 100 percent, work hard, and do the right things, week in, week out.”

Of her wonder-strike, Cusack added: “It sat right and I just thought: ‘Do you know what? I’m just going to hit it’. And obviously it went in, which was fantastic.”

The Blades have six points from their opening three fixtures, whilst Lee Burch’s Coventry are stranded at the foot of the table without a goal or point this season.