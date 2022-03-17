The play-off chasing Blades welcome their South Yorkshire neighbours to Bramall Lane on Saturday with both teams in need of three points for entirely different reasons.

A win could move United back into the top six, while victory for Barnsley may be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone for the first time since October.

“They can have threats in different ways,” Spaniard Sibila said of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

"Number 27 (Gibbs-White) is a player that gets in between lines and he can make runs behind as well. He’s one of the players everybody knows is a threat.”

England under-21 international Gibbs-White is on a season-long loan at Bramall Lane from Premier League side Wolves.

The midfielder’s creativity, which has seen him score eight goals and provide seven assists for his teammates, has been instrumental in United’s promotion push this term.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been singled out as one of Sheffield United's main threats this weekend. Photo: Andrew Yates/Sportimage.

"I think Sheffield is a team that wants to dominate the games and control,” added Sibila.

"We expect them to try and dominate us.”

Sibila revealed he and his colleagues have watched Sheffield United on several occasions this season, owing to the short distance between Barnsley and Bramall Lane.

They were also present at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday to watch the Blades draw 0-0 against Blackpool.

Sibila said: "Sheffield have a good squad, a good team, a team that has different strengths both in and out of possession.