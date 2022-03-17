The Sheffield United weakness Barnsley FC are aiming to prey on

The Reds are on their best run of the season heading into the clash at Bramall Lane with just one defeat in their last six matches and could move out of the relegation zone with a win.

Injury-hit United’s play-off charge has stalled after they were beaten 4-1 on the road at Coventry City last weekend and held to a 0-0 draw against Blackpool last night.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Midfielder Styles, who has been called up to represent Hungary – he qualifies through his grandmother – said: "They have done really well this season, they have had a little unsteady patch recently and we have got to capitalise on that.

“They are obviously a very good, strong team but we go there with confidence really high.

"We want to win, they want to win, it should be a good game and we are looking to take three points."

Barnsley currently sit ahead of the Blades in the Championship’s form table over the last six games.

"That’s another bit of confidence we can take into the game,” added Styles, aged 21.

"It’s a derby, it’s going to be quite rowdy. I can imagine the first 15 or 20 minutes being a bit chaotic but we have just got to settle the nerves and try and do our best for the fans.

"It’s a big game for them in the season and one of the biggest games of the season, being a derby.