Berge’s future is expected to be the big story between now and the 11pm deadline, having pretty much dominated the news agenda ever since United’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last year.

Berge, previously their record signing, was widely expected to leave United after they were demoted to the Championship but he remains a Blade, playing a big part in their run to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs last season.

He has two goals in six league appearances so far this time around and Baldock, a close friend of the big Norwegian, hopes to see that tally extended.

“Sander stays at my place a lot, we all went away on holiday together before the international camp started and I'm very close with him,” the Greek international told The Star.

“I always give my opinion to him about things and he’s such an intelligent lad with his head screwed on.

“I don't want to say he could make a mockery of the Championship, and sound disrespectful, but towards the end of last season, every time he touched the ball he looked like he was going to score.

Sander Berge and George Baldock are close friends as well as Sheffield United teammates: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

‘You can be the difference’

“With respect to this league, I think he could really, really dictate how far he goes.

“I try not to speak to him too much about any rumours or his future, because I know how stressful these things can be. But what I do say to him is: ‘Mate, if you do stay, and I hope you do, then get your head down and you can really, really be the impact for us this season’.”

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Berge, while the Blades have already turned down a number of bids this window from Club Brugge.

Sander Berge and George Baldock in training with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The midfielder has a £35m release clause in his contract, but United may consider selling for less – despite boss Paul Heckingbottom’s repeated insistence that finding a replacement would be impossible for the towering midfielder.

United have told their manager that they have no need to sell any of their prized assets this window, but officials at Bramall Lane have a valuation on Berge’s head and any offers approaching that will be considered – and, Heckingbottom hopes, weighted up against the sporting merit of keeping a man who will be influential in United’s hopes of being promoted this season.

‘Zero chance’

Some supporters have also voiced their concern that Berge will effectively ‘down tools’ if he remains at Bramall Lane beyond the deadline – a notion strongly denied by anyone who has come into contact with the affable 24-year-old.

“There's absolutely zero chance of his head being turned or him downing tools,” Baldock added.

“No fans need to worry about that with him.

“He does everything to make himself the best player, he's very dedicated and has massive aspirations. To reach those, at whatever club you're at, in whatever league, you have to work hard for yourself.