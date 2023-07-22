Sheffield United star ‘reveals’ preferred move as former Blade joins League One club

One Blades star has interest from clubs at home and abroad - and he has made his intentions clear should he leave Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye has reportedly set out his stance as he continues to draw interest from Everton and Marseille.

The Senegal international has become a firm favourite at Bramall Lane since joining the Blades from non-league club Boreham Wood in the summer of 2019. After gradually finding his feet at a higher level, Ndiaye has gone on to score 22 goals and provide 14 assists in 88 appearances in all competitions, with over half coming as part of his side’s promotion-winning campaign last time out.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has regularly discussed the striker’s future amid strong speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Speaking towards the end of last season, he said: “There is going to be interest, but we have to do all we can to keep him. The problem is, Iliman has 12 months left, so there is a business decision as well to take. You know what I will say, I want to keep him. I want to have the best possible players for next season.

French outlet FootMercato have now claimed the striker would ‘prefer’ to stay in England - but that has not prevented Marseille from continuing in their attempts to tempt him to France.

Former Blades supremo takes up new role at League One club

Former Sheffield United chief executive Julian Winter has joined League One club Blackpool as their new Chief Executive Officer.

The 57-year-old worked at Bramall Lane over two separate spells between June 2011 and December 2013 and went on to take key roles at Huddersfield Town and Swansea City over the last decade. His departure from the latter has now been confirmed after he brought an end to his three-year stay with the Swans and he will officially take up his new position at Bloomfield Road at the end of the month.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has said: “Julian is a vastly experienced professional and I am delighted to welcome him to the Club as Chief Executive.