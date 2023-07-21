George Baldock is loving life as an international footballer and he says it will help bring more to his game with Sheffield United.

When George Baldock elected to play for Greece it was something of a surprise to many, especially those who didn’t even realise he qualified.

It wasn’t that long ago that Baldock was being mentioned as a potential England international, such were his performances in that first season back in the Premier League, where Sheffield United drew so much credit for their swashbuckling approach.

However, that was always going to be a difficult ambition to achieve, given the wealth of talent that Gareth Southgate has to choose from on the right side of defence.

You won’t find Baldock worrying too much about that now, though, as the Blades defender is incredibly proud to pull on the shirt of his grandmother’s home nation.

And even taking into account the honour of playing on the international stage, Baldock says the decision to play for Greece has been of benefit to him as a player and hopefully to Sheffield United, too.

“I love it, one of the best things that I did,” he said. “It’s a different style of football and I love going away and playing with them. We play in a different formation as well and that adds another string to my bow.”

Elaborating on that, the 30-year-old added: “Playing a different kind of football... it is a lot more patient and a lot more tactical. Everything like that, playing against different opposition and different objectives to overcome.”

What Baldock has had to do, however, is tone down that famous fiery temperament that has seen him, jokingly given the nickname ‘Angry George’ by Blades fans.