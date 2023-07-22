News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

Predicted Premier League table after transfers for Sheffield United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town & Burnley - gallery

Sheffield United will officially complete their return to the Premier League next month

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Sheffield United are hard at work as they prepare to compete in the Premier League again after a two-season absence.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side clinched the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship with time to spare last term as they finished behind title winners Burnley.

The Blades beat Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly last weekend before a 0-0 draw with Portuguese side Estoril Praia in midweek. Next up is a short trip to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday.

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the transfer front for United, with Anis Ben Slimane, Bénie Traoré and Yasser Larouci all joining the club ahead of the season opener at home to Crystal Palace on August 12.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians at BetVictor have simulated the upcoming season - and here is where the Blades are being tipped to finish after 38 games. Take a look...

Predicted points: 85

1. Man City

Predicted points: 85

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 76

2. Arsenal

Predicted points: 76

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 75

3. Newcastle United

Predicted points: 75

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 69

4. Liverpool

Predicted points: 69

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyPaul HeckingbottomRotherham United