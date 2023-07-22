Sheffield United will officially complete their return to the Premier League next month

Sheffield United are hard at work as they prepare to compete in the Premier League again after a two-season absence.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side clinched the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship with time to spare last term as they finished behind title winners Burnley.

The Blades beat Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly last weekend before a 0-0 draw with Portuguese side Estoril Praia in midweek. Next up is a short trip to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday.

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the transfer front for United, with Anis Ben Slimane, Bénie Traoré and Yasser Larouci all joining the club ahead of the season opener at home to Crystal Palace on August 12.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians at BetVictor have simulated the upcoming season - and here is where the Blades are being tipped to finish after 38 games. Take a look...

1 . Man City Predicted points: 85 Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal Predicted points: 76 Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle United Predicted points: 75 Photo Sales

4 . Liverpool Predicted points: 69 Photo Sales