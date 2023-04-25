News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star reveals key advice from a former boss responsible for fuelling promotion push

As Sheffield United close in on sealing their return to the Premier League following a two year absence, one member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad has chosen to highlight a piece of advice the manager’s predecessor Chris Wilder imparted before the club’s most recent climb out of the Championship and into the top-flight.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home game against West Bromwich Albion, which could see his team mates guarantee themselves second place with three matches to spare, Oliver Norwood revealed how a conversation in the dressing room soon after his arrival helped lay the foundations for United’s achievements so far this term.

Asked if his ego had been bruised by the sight of the on-loan Tommy Doyle starting a number of recent fixtures ahead of him, before he returned to anchor United’s midfield operations during last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, Norwood said: “That is part and parcel of being in a squad and it’s squads that do things. Not individuals.

Tommy Doyle (right) and James McAtee (left) with Sheffield United team mate Oli McBurnie at Wembley: Darren Staples / SportimageTommy Doyle (right) and James McAtee (left) with Sheffield United team mate Oli McBurnie at Wembley: Darren Staples / Sportimage
“Chris always used to tell us ‘The badge on the front of your shirt is bigger than any name on the back.’ And it is. Always.

“You can’t let anything get in the way of supporting your teammates. We’re in a privileged position to be professional footballers. You’ve got to train every single day as if you were playing, because that’s what helps bring the best out of everyone around you as well.

“Everyone needs to buy into the bigger picture, the bigger goal. And everyone here does.”

“Listen, being out is part and parcel of football,” Norwood continued. “I’m a team player and no one is bigger than the team. This is why we have 20 players, everyone plays a part. Everybody has done well, you can’t pin it on individuals. If you could go in the dressing room, you would understand everyone is about the team. That’s how we are.”

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Although Doyle has grown in stature as the campaign has progressed and is likely to be named in the eleven which begins the meeting with an Albion side battling for play-off qualification, Norwood remains a key member of Heckingbottom’s plans by virtue of his ability, knowledge and experience. James McAtee, who like Doyle was ineligible for selection against his parent club on Saturday, is also expected to feature against Carlos Corberan’s men.

With United ranked second in the table and four points clear of third placed Luton Town with two games in hand on their rivals from Bedfordshire, Heckingbottom’s charges need only three more to make sure of promotion.

“I try and lead by example,” said Norwood. “I try and do that through performances. I’m not a shouter or a screamer. I think I’ve earned the respect of those around me with some of the situations I’ve been in. If people want to ask me for advice, then I’m more than happy to give it though. We all like to try and help each other here and I reckon that’s been vitally important. Crucial in fact.”

Chris Wilder during his spell in charge of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/SportimageChris Wilder during his spell in charge of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Paul Heckingbottom is close to winning promotion with Sheffield United: Darren Staples / SportimagePaul Heckingbottom is close to winning promotion with Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage
