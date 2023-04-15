Jayden Bogle has revealed how a desire to lift the spirits of their injured teammates has given Sheffield United’s players an even greater sense of purpose as they chase automatic promotion from the Championship.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Cardiff City, the first in a run of four straight home fixtures for Paul Heckingbottom’s side who finish their campaign with trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, the defender admitted he wants to give long term absentees Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster “something to look forward to” by ensuring they are Premier League footballers next season.

Bogle, who spent eight months out recovering from an injury sustained at Huddersfield Town last year, has helped United climb to second in the table and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup after regaining his fitness.

Jayden Bogle is thankful for the support his injured team mates at Sheffield United have provided: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Providing an insight into the camaraderie which exists within their squad, he said: “I know how the boys who are out are feeling, because I’ve been there myself. They have something to look forward to because of the situation we’re in. We want to give them the opportunity to be at the highest level next season, because that’s how we can repay them best for the backing and the help they’re still giving us.”

Both Brewster and Norrington-Davies have been out of action since October due to serious hamstring complaints. Although the latter could return to action before United’s visit to St Andrews, Brewster has already been informed he will not be available for selection until the summer after suffering a set-back in his rehabilitation.

Reflecting upon his own experience, Bogle said: “The lowest point for me was right at the start, when I found out I needed an operation. Then it was just about getting my head down and supporting the boys. That’s what those lads are doing. They are making sure we have everything we need and that tells you a lot about them as people, all of them.”

Rhian Brewster still travels to cheer on his Sheffield United team mates: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Enda Stevens, Daniel Jebbison and Ben Osborn are also expected to sit out the meeting with City, who travel to South Yorkshire just above the relegation zone. United will enter the latest round of fixtures boasting a five point cushion over their nearest challengers. After hoisting Bristol City on Tuesday, they meet Manchester City for the right to face either Manchester United or Brighton and Hove Albion in the cup final.

“This time last year I was out injured and now we are in a great position and going to Wembley,” Bogle said. “It’s all about enjoying our football, enjoying the sport and everything that goes with it.

“We know where we want to be, where we want to get to, because you always dream of being in the Premier League and then staying there for as long as you possibly can.”

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington Davies in action earlier this season: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“It drives me massively, getting back to the Premier League,” he added. “It’s where everyone wants to be. We all have that confidence to challenge ourselves against the best teams. The objective is to go out there and win, Sometimes things don’t go your way but we always bounce back. We know there’s a lot of hard work yet to see this through.”

