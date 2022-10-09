News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star rejects injury excuse after Stoke City defeat

Rhian Brewster has denied suggestions that an enforced change of formation and personnel was the reason for Sheffield United’s defeat at Stoke City yesterday.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:40 am - 2 min read
United had around a dozen players unavailable for their trip to Staffordshire, with a rare change to a back four enforced by the injury absences of – deep breath – the likes of George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens and Max Lowe.

With key men Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie also absent, the Blades lost 3-1 at Stoke as their stuttering run of form continued. Results elsewhere ensured they maintained their grip on top spot, but second-placed Norwich City and QPR in third are now level on points with Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Despite their injury issues, United’s starting XI at Stoke still contained current eight internationals at U21 level or above but their lack of depth was exposed, with three teenagers on the pitch at the final whistle.

“Of course it’s different [with the change of shape and players] but I think we’re all good enough players to adapt,” Brewster said.

“We’ve all played different formations in our career and Hecky said before the game that most of us are U21 or international players and we're all good enough to adapt and play it.

Rhian Brewster shows his frustration during Sheffield United's defeat to Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“The first 20 minutes we weren’t good enough and we got back in it. We’re good enough to adapt, but we didn’t do that in the first 20 minutes."

Brewster dragged United back on level terms with his first goal of the season before goals from ex-Blade Phil Jagielka and Liam Delap sealed victory for the home side.

