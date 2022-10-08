A 3-1 reverse at Stoke City this afternoon condemned United to back-to-back defeats, taking one point from their last three games since the international break.

Rhian Brewster’s first goal of the season had dragged United back on level terms after Ben Wilmot’s opener, but goals from former Blade Phil Jagielka and then Liam Delap in injury time saw United return from Staffordshire empty handed.

Here's how these Blades fans reacted on social media ...

@Justin23Rice: Let’s all take a breather Blades, been a poor week but that’s all it is, a poor week, we need to improve yes but we will, injuries are ridiculous. We’re still top (just) let’s see where we are at the break for the World Cup.

@gavp77: And STILL top of the league. Exactly where we want to be.

@Parisblade: Arguably only Egan, Norwood and Ndiaye in their correct positions today, otherwise the team looks totally different. Not sure why there is so much moaning tbh

Rhian Brewster shows his frustration during Sheffield United's defeat to Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

@Blades_Mad: So what is it then? This injury malarkey. It’s gone from an inconvenience to an absolute crisis. There’s got to be more to it than just the training pitch being sketchy. Disappointing result today, shoddy performance. But the subs told you everything.

@Danny_Clayton: I hate betting against my own team, but Stoke today at 11/6 was just stealing money.

@tyronej1984: Two decent little cameos from Arblaster and Sachdev today.

@AndrewMcMath10: Another tough day. But the fact we are still top shows how good we can be when fully fit. If we can get a couple of players fit for next week then we should be fine.

@_utbL: If we’d won our last 3 games we’d be 8 points clear top.

@Mikeruk1: They dominated the game pretty much from the off, men against boys, we looked uncomfortable and defeated from the off. The team never looked like they felt they could get anything from the game. Depleted squad but at least compete. We have just turned up to a Stoke team with a reasonable number of squad players with Premiership and Championship experience. At times we struggled to put two and three passes together, constantly giving the ball away....they're professional footballers. Stoke are poor