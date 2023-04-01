News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United star provides concrete proof that fans really can be the difference

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has urged the club’s fans never to under-estimate the influence they can exert over this season’s race for automatic promotion from the Championship, after providing tangible evidence of how the club’s following has helped change results in recent weeks.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 1st Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Speaking ahead of today’s visit to Norwich City, the first of nine huge matches Paul Heckingbottom’s side are set to contest between now and the end of the league campaign, Lowe described the power of United’s supporters as a “massive” weapon in their armoury.

With second-placed United also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City at Wembley later this month, Lowe told The Star: “Before the (international) break, we beat Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers. Let’s take that last game, in the cup. Rovers went in front twice and the noise coming from the stands just kept on going. Teams can often struggle to come back after falling behind but, trust me, being out there and hearing that, well, I know it just gave everyone that extra confidence and belief. That’s the game that really stands out for me, if you ask how big a difference our fans can make.”

Lowe, whose work forced the first of United’s equalisers against Rovers before Tommy Doyle’s late strike sealed their progress, was a member of the Nottingham Forest squad which secured a place in the Premier League last term after joining them on loan. Now back at Bramall Lane, he is hoping to replicate that feat under Heckingbottom; albeit by finishing as runners-up behind runaway leaders Burnley rather than taking the play-off route. Norwich are seventh.

With third placed Middlesbrough only three points behind United, albeit having played a match more, Lowe was asked how they can nullify the threat posed by Michael Carrick’s men.

“Personally, I think it’s not by changing anything,” he replied. “Don’t change what we do or what we believe in. The gaffer has been big on that, all the way through. We have a way of doing things and, no matter how big the games get, just do what we know. It’s important because that way, if anyone comes in, they know their role straight away.”

Sheffield United's Max Lowe says the club's fans are a key part of the promotion push: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United fans show their support: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Sheffield United supporters in full voice: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
