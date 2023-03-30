News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Man City stars give their verdict on Bramall Lane's talent pool

Despite being surrounded by world class talent at their parent club Manchester City, both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle were surprised by the ability within Sheffield United’s first team squad after first reporting for duty at Bramall Lane, Paul Heckingbottom has revealed.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:04 BST

After impressing during United’s last two outings before the international break, both on-loan midfielders are expected to start Saturday’s visit to Norwich City - where Heckingbottom’s men will attempt to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.

Second in the Championship table and three points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough, the assignment in East Anglia is one of nine remaining on United’s league schedule as they look to fend-off the challenge from Michael Carrick’s side.

But in a message which will serve to encourage the rest of his players, as well as the young duo he borrowed from the Etihad Stadium last summer, Heckingbottom said: “I think, in fact I know, that both Macca and Tommy were really taken by the standards the lads have got here and how good they are. Coming from where they do, I think that’s something they should be proud of. It's also a reminder of how good this division is and so, because of that, how hard all of the boys have worked to get themselves into this position.”

After helping United overcome Sunderland on Wearside, McAtee and Doyle followed up those displays when Blackburn Rovers travelled to South Yorkshire in the FA Cup quarter-finals. That victory, sealed by Doyle’s late strike, set up a meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley; meaning neither will be eligible for selection in north London.

“We’re not even thinking about that yet,” said Heckingbottom, as United prepared to face opponents ranked seventh. “The league is the priority for us, as you’d expect and there’s still a lot of work to be done. We’ve achieved nothing yet. But I also know how good these lads can be, and that’s something we want to witness between now and the end. That’s got to be the aim from here on in. We know what we have to do.”

Tommy Doyle (left) with his Sheffield United and Manchester City team mate James McAtee: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United celebrates after sending them to Wembley: Kruger/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing to take his team to Norwich City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
