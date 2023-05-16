Jebbison burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old and had to rein himself in afterwards

Daniel Jebbison made Premier League history on this day two years ago, but is only looking forward now as he prepares for his latest taste of top-flight football next season.

The striker was only 17 years of age when he scored the winner away at Everton on his full debut, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history to do so, in what was undoubtedly one of the highlights of an otherwise miserable relegation season for the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison had to bide his time for further chances but could be given a big opportunity to shine in the top-flight when the new campaign kicks off in August, and is keen to “move on” from the Everton goal and continue his progression.

“That’s the past, that’s how I look at it,” Jebbison told The Star of his historic moment. “It was a great accomplishment for me but it’s time to move on and set new goals, and achieve them. And keep doing that, every year. Short and long term.”

Asked if he had to be patient and not get too carried away after the Everton goal, Jebbison agreed. “Definitely. That’s been hard; that’s been a journey I went through and a stage of my career,” he said with a chuckle. “I said to myself: ‘Take a step back, you’re only 17. Calm down and just relax.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because I did think like that at the time, I really did. And that’s not how it goes sometimes. For some players, sure, but not for me. Everyone’s path is different. We’re not all going to be the same.”

With strikers Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye facing uncertain futures and Rhian Brewster coming back from injury, Jebbison could stake his claim for an opportunity next season by impressing for England’s U20s at their World Cup in Argentina, which begins this month.

“I think I’ve matured quite a lot [from the Everton goal], on and off the pitch,” Jebbison continued. “I’ve seen loads of things, in a good way, especially being around the first team for so long. That’s really helped me a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see these guys with loads of appearances and they know what it’s like so I take a lot from them and try to apply it to my game, so I can get it in my head early.

“I’d say I’m my harshest critic. You know yourself and what you’re best at and you set the highest standards for yourselves and you have to reach them, or you’re not happy. But that’s a good thing because I know I’m getting better each day.

“The moment you get comfy, it just goes downhill. The minute I got my scholarship, I think that’s when I almost changed my mindset. Little things started changing for me because I realised what’s in front of me. It’s on a plate and I need to go and grab it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad