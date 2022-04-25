Sheffield United set to receive another injury boost ahead of QPR trip

Baldock limped off during United’s Easter Monday draw at Bristol City after sustaining damage to the muscle, and despite boss Paul Heckingbottom insisting the 29-year-old would be fine to face City on Saturday he was absent from the matchday squad.

Ben Osborn again filled in admirably in Baldock’s absence as United won 1-0, to consolidate their play-off push, but Heckingbottom revealed Baldock “should be” fit for the trip to the capital on Friday evening.

“The scan just showed he’s got some damage but nothing we’re concerned about. It was good news from our point of view.

“But when you’ve got Ozzy who can step in and play as well as he did, it’s a no-brainer not to push and damage George further.”