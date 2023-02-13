Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to EFL Championship action on Wednesday evening with a huge match as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough visit Bramall Lane.

The January transfer window has been closed for just under two weeks but clubs across English football are continuing to deal with the fallout from deals, some that happened and some that did not.

Sheffield United, who return to EFL Championship action on Wednesday evening with a huge match as Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough visit Bramall Lane, had a quiet window and did not bring in any new faces. However, the most important piece of business they did may have been keeping a hold of one of their star players who has now spoken publicly on the rumours linking him to Newcastle United, among other Premier League sides. Elsewhere, back on the pitch, the head coach of the Blades’ next opponents has also been speaking about their upcoming match...

“Not a big deal” - Sheffield United star comments on January links with Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken publicly about the multiple reports from last month that had him linked with a move to Premier League sides Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham. The Norwegian was reportedly of interest to all three clubs on deadline day and there was talk of a potential £25 million bid coming from St James’ Park.

However, no bid materialised and Berge remained at Bramall Lane. He told SUTV Live: “I have my people who sort that stuff with the club. I didn’t look too much into it. I also wanted to be part of the Wrexham squad. I was sitting by the phone at home with my dad. He came to watch the Wrexham games, so luckily I got to play that one here at home. For me, it wasn’t a big deal, it’s part of the game. Transfer windows, there will always be speculation. I just move on, I just want to have fun and play football.”

Boro boss says Bramall Lane trip is ‘just the next game’ despite potential promotion implications

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night is the biggest game of the season so far for both sides. The Blades are currently second in the EFL Championship table while Boro are third and ten points behind while also having played one game more.