Daniel Jebbison’s return from suspension ahead of Wednesday’s game against Middlesbrough, which threatens to be a pivotal moment in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, could not have come at a better time according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

With captain and fellow centre-forward Billy Sharp a doubt for the meeting with Michael Carrick’s side after limping-out of the win over Swansea City, Jebbison is expected to be parachuted straight back into the squad after being forced to miss his team’s last three games.

Sharp spent yesterday being assessed by medical staff, with his treatment expected to continue when United return to training this morning. But Jebbison’s availability has at least provided Heckingbottom with an alternative option, after the transfer embargo his club is operating under prevented him from drafting-in a replacement for the now departed Reda Khadra last month.

“That’s been the story of our season, getting one back but losing another at the same time,” he told The Star. “I can’t wait for the time when they’re all available.”

Second in the table, United maintained their 10 point advantage over third placed Middlesbrough by beating the visitors from Wales 3-0. Goals from Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and substitute Oli McBurnie, who was being nursed through a muscle complaint, put Russell Martin’s men to the sword. Middlesbrough, who have contested one match more than United, dispatched Cardiff City 3-1.

Although he insisted it is too early to ascertain the extent of the damage Sharp suffered, Heckingbottom admitted he feared the worst because “When you see Billy limping, you know he is injured.”

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp went off injured against Swansea City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With Will Osula still recovering from a fractured jaw, United’s coaching staff had hoped to fill the void created by Khadra’s exit but were prevented from doing so when the English Football League received complaints about outstanding debts related to previous transfer deals. United are also the subject of a takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, whose credentials are being scrutinised by the EFL.

Despite retaining the services of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye during last month’s window, concerns about Sharp’s fitness highlight why Heckingbottom wanted to bolster his attacking options after losing Khadra.

Jebbison had scored twice in four games before being sent-off during United’s FA Cup tie with Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

Daniel Jebbison is available again following suspension: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

