A look at how Sheffield United’s average home attendance compares to their league rivals

Sheffield United are well on track to secure promotion to the Premier League. The Blades won 3-0 this weekend against Swansea City at Bramall Lane courtesy of goals by Jack Robinson, Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are 2nd in the Championship after picking up 61 points from their first 30 games. They are seven points behind table toppers Burnley and 10 above 3rd position Middlesbrough with a game in hand. Next up is a home clash against Michael Carrick’s side.

Here is a look at how Sheffield United’s average home attendance this season compares to the rest of the division...

1 . 24. Luton 9,811 Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

2 . 23. Rotherham 10,385 Photo Sales

3 . 22. Wigan 12,014 Photo Sales

4 . 21. Blackpool 12,171 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales