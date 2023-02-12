News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s average home attendance this season compared to Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Millwall - gallery

A look at how Sheffield United’s average home attendance compares to their league rivals

By Harry Mail
3 minutes ago

Sheffield United are well on track to secure promotion to the Premier League. The Blades won 3-0 this weekend against Swansea City at Bramall Lane courtesy of goals by Jack Robinson, Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are 2nd in the Championship after picking up 61 points from their first 30 games. They are seven points behind table toppers Burnley and 10 above 3rd position Middlesbrough with a game in hand. Next up is a home clash against Michael Carrick’s side.

Here is a look at how Sheffield United’s average home attendance this season compares to the rest of the division...

1. 24. Luton

9,811

Photo: Liam Smith

2. 23. Rotherham

10,385

3. 22. Wigan

12,014

4. 21. Blackpool

12,171

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

