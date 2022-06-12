One Blades star has been linked with a shock move.

The transfer window is officially open for business and Sheffield United are about to embark on an intriguing summer as they look to begin the push for a return into the Premier League.

Off-field matters are still dominating the headlines as news is awaited over the progress of a takeover bid from American businessman, Henry Mauriss.

Just over a month has passed since the first reports of a £115million offer for the Blades and it is believed the EFL are yet to make a decision over the deal.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom will hope the situation will not hamper his attempts to strengthen his squad as he looks to move on from the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season.

Several players have been linked with a move to Bramall Lane over the last seven days - but it is talk of a potential departure that has been mentioned in the media over the last 24 hours.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and several of their Championship rivals.

