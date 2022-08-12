Sheffield United star hails Blades' "ambition" over keeping star man Sander Berge

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation over Berge’s future has ramped up in recent weeks, with Club Brugge determined to bring the former Genk man back to Belgium after selling midfielder Charles De Ketelaere to AC Milan for €35 million plus bonuses.

Despite that windfall, however, Brugge’s offers for Berge have failed to match the Blades’ valuation so far and publicly, the Blades remain adamant that their star man will not be sold on the cheap.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, speaking after their midweek defeat at West Brom in the Carabao Cup thanked owner Prince Abdullah and the board for resisting offers for Berge so far, revealing the latest bid was received – and rejected – just last week.

And Foderingham said: “Sander’s a top, top player. When he plays well and he’s at his best, the team plays well.

“I’m not frightened to say he’s better than this level, because he is, but it shows great ambition from the club to try and keep him. Because he’s a top, top player.

Wes Foderingham, left, has described Sheffield United teammate Sander Berge, right, as a "top, top player": Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If he does stay, I’m sure he’s going to be a massive help to us this season.”

Berge has started both United’s league games so far this season, scoring in the weekend victory over Millwall, and was rested to the bench for the West Brom defeat.

Berge was brought on with United already 1-0 down and will return to the starting XI for Sunday’s trip to Middlesbrough, managed by former Blades chief Chris Wilder.

It will be the second time Wilder and United have gone head-to-head since his departure from Bramall Lane in March 2020. At Bramall Lane last season, United were rampant in a 4-1 victory but Foderingham added: “I expect a difficult game.

“We expected a difficult game in the last game we played against them, it was at home obviously, but we turned up and performed.