Sheffield United return to action tonight as they look for their first win in over a month. The Blades travel to the Midlands as they take on Coventy City in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had a brilliant start to the campaign and found themselves top of the league, however they have claimed only two points from their previous four matches and have dropped down to third place.

However, they will be very confident of returning to winning ways this evening, with the Sky Blues sat bottom of the Championship with only two wins this season. United will have to have their shooting boots on though, with Mark Robins’ side only conceding one goal in October.

Here are today’s rumours...

MIDDLESBROUGH ‘EYE’ FORMER HULL CITY DEFENDER

Middlesbrough are set to appoint Michael Carrick as their new manager and it has been reported that the former midfielder will look to bring in ex-Hull City defender Alex Bruce to join his backroom staff. The 38-year-old retired earlier this year and had been working under his father Steve at West Brom. (Alan Nixon)

PRESTON NORTH END FLOP ‘AIMING’ FOR WORLD CUP CALL-UP

Former Preston North End loanee Lukas Nmecha could be set for a place in Germany's squad for the World Cup after picking up seven international caps since making his debut last year. The striker has scored three league goals this season for Wolfsburg. (Deepdale Digest)

EX-SUNDERLAND YOUNGSTER NAMED EFL YOUNG PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Sunderland academy product Bali Mumba has been named the EFL Young Player of the Month after bagging two goals and two assists for loan club Plymouth Argyle. The 21-year-old joined Norwich City from the Black Cats in 2020. (NCFC)

STOKE CITY FORWARD 'ALMOST' JOINED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SIDE

Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell has revealed how a move to Rangers looked very close at one stage before signing a new contract with the Potters in January 2020. The striker has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Beautiful Game Podcast)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 'TARGET' AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus in January. The 24-year-old has impressed in Scotland since joining the club this summer. (Football League World)

QPR BOSS ‘PLAYS DOWN’ SPECULATION

QPR boss Michael Beale has knocked back speculation linking him with the Rangers and Wolves' vacancies. The 42-year-old said: "The club has had no contact. It is the media writing the stories. It is my first job at QPR and I couldn't be happier with the way it is going." (Glasgow Evening Times)

