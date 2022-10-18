Foderingham saw red after a post-match grapple with Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery, who was also sent off, following United’s 3-3 draw with the Seasiders on Saturday.

Both sides appealed the decision but both challenges have been unsuccessful, with Foderingham missing United’s upcoming games against Coventry City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion as a result.

Adam Davies is preparing to make his United debut in Foderingham’s absence, and the former Rangers goalkeeper posted on Instagram tonight: “Disappointed to be missing the next three games.

“Football is an emotional game and sometimes they get the better of us. I will be cheering the boys on and preparing for my return.”

Speaking before the verdict, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "We appealed on the basis that we were trying to clarify what classifies as violent conduct.

"We provided evidence to support Wes, there were no punches thrown, there was no contact to the face, either.

"Nothing in particular led to it, individuals were trying to pull each other out of the way and it escalated with the more bodies that got involved. It looks worse than it was, especially when the two players go to ground."

