Sheffield United star buzzing to go again after injury nightmare ahead of season opener at Blackburn Rovers
For every footballer up and down the country, the first game of a new season is a special occasion. Sheffield United Women’s opener this weekend at Blackburn Rovers will be especially so for Sophie Haywood, as the forward prepares to make her first competitive appearance in 18 months.
Haywood suffered an ACL issue which saw her miss last season, but has worked her way back to fitness and is in line to feature for Neil Redfearn’s side when they take on Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.
"I'm really looking forward to it,” Haywood admitted.
“Some of my most enjoyable times were in the Championship and I'm just happy to be back on the pitch and enjoying it. Happy to be competing.
“You can play a friendly and train, but nothing replicates a competitive league game.
“Coming into a new team is always a learning curve. You have to learn about the players around you and they have to get used to how you play too, so that's one aspect to it.
“When you add in the injury to the equation, that I haven't played properly in 18 months, that adds a layer to it.
“I think I've got another step to go; I'm probably at about 70 per cent of where I can be at before my injury.
“I'm hoping to go into [the game] with not too high expectations personally, and just to do the job Redders asks of me.”
United, and the women’s game in general, are hoping to build on the hype and excitement generated by England’s European Championship success earlier this summer, with Redfearn’s side set to play their home games at Bramall Lane in the 2022/23 season.
Their first game at the Lane is next Saturday evening, against Durham with a 5.30pm kick-off, with experienced 31-year-old Sophie Barker set to lead out her side after being confirmed as club captain for the new campaign.
Barker, who previously captained United in 2019/20, has rejoined on loan from Leicester City and admitted: "It’s such a big honour for me. I have such a great relationship with Redders, I think he's a top guy and a great manager and I'm really looking forward to working with him through this season.
"Our aim is to take every game as it comes, our competitiveness and togetherness will show in each game and we are hoping to finish as high up the table as we possibly can. I'm really excited to see what this young talented squad can achieve and I'm just hoping my leadership skills and experience will help support those around me."
United lost twice to Rovers last season, but won the last meeting between the two sides 4-0 earlier this year. Sunday’s game will be played at Rovers’ Ewood Park ground.
"We have two similar games, two very tough, physical games coming up,” Haywood added.
“We expect a tough game from Blackburn. It's up to us to match that physicality and hopefully on a bigger pitch, we can impose our style and play our football a little bit.
“They'll be up for it, it's the first game, their first home game and it's up to us to match the intensity they bring and put our style on the game."