The wing-back, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground before returning to Bramall Lane this summer, was challenged by Heckingbottom on the eve of the game to cement his spot in United’s team – and certainly did that here, with his most impressive performance of the season being capped by a close-range goal after good work involving Ollie Norwood, Sander Berge and United’s other goalscorer, defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Lowe tapped home in front of the Kop to double United’s lead and Heckingbottom revealed afterwards that he and his coaching staff had discussed Lowe’s attacking positioning following Sunday's trip to Middlesbrough.

"Fair play to him,” Heckingbottom said of Lowe.

"We spoke after the game on Sunday about changing his position. We don't want the wing-backs just hugging the touchline and it paid off.

"I didn't realise it was Lowey who’d tapped it in until afterwards, so I'm delighted for him.”

Max Lowe of Sheffield United (C) celebrates after scoring against Sunderland: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United started slowly but saw the big first-half moments go in their favour, as Sunderland defender Dan Neil was sent off for fouling James McAtee before Ahmedhodzic headed home United’s opener soon after.