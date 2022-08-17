Sheffield United boss hails key man in Sunderland win as former Nottingham Forest men get off mark
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United boss, revealed how a chat with Max Lowe about how to increase his threat in the penalty box paid dividends after the former Nottingham Forest loanee scored his first goal in Blades colours against Sunderland tonight.
The wing-back, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground before returning to Bramall Lane this summer, was challenged by Heckingbottom on the eve of the game to cement his spot in United’s team – and certainly did that here, with his most impressive performance of the season being capped by a close-range goal after good work involving Ollie Norwood, Sander Berge and United’s other goalscorer, defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.
United Player Ratings: An 8/10 for Blades' star man as they beat Sunderland
Lowe tapped home in front of the Kop to double United’s lead and Heckingbottom revealed afterwards that he and his coaching staff had discussed Lowe’s attacking positioning following Sunday's trip to Middlesbrough.
"Fair play to him,” Heckingbottom said of Lowe.
"We spoke after the game on Sunday about changing his position. We don't want the wing-backs just hugging the touchline and it paid off.
"I didn't realise it was Lowey who’d tapped it in until afterwards, so I'm delighted for him.”
United started slowly but saw the big first-half moments go in their favour, as Sunderland defender Dan Neil was sent off for fouling James McAtee before Ahmedhodzic headed home United’s opener soon after.
Lowe’s second looked to have put United in total control before Lynden Gooch’s clever chipped finish gave the newly-promoted Black Cats hope of extending their unbeaten run since being promoted to the Championship last season.