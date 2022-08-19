Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Blackburn Rovers, which pits his side against opponents also expected to challenge for promotion, Heckingbottom told The Star he has detected a growing trend in the division which could benefit United’s attack-loaded squad.

Reda Khadra listens to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on Wednesday’s win over Sunderland, which saw defenders Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe score their first goals for the club, Heckingbottom said: “I think more and more people are ready to take risks. We’ve tried to be that way all the way through, ever since we came in, and so hopefully that will suit us.”

“I always remember my first year in the league,” the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian manager added. “There were some fantastic squads including Brighton and Newcastle, who could play but also really grind you down.

“That seems to be changing now. You see people playing with three centre-backs, like we do, and very few of them are going to be traditional centre-halves who just sit back and do what is expected of them.

"They’re taking risks now, which makes for exciting football. We always want to get on the front foot.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic scores against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although Ahmedhodzic is the only player United have acquired for a fee this summer, most of Heckingbottom’s signings since last term’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals have been offensively minded talents. Two attacking midfielders, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, were recently loaned from Manchester City while Reda Khadra has also joined United on a temporary basis. The Brighton and Hove Albion forward impressed during a placement with Rovers during the previous campaign.

“We always try to have that energy and intent,” Heckingbottom said, noting how Sunderland had been prepared to gamble during their visit to Bramall Lane. “That’s something we’ve always carried with us and taken into games.

“For me, there’s been a definite shift in how people are going about things. It’s nothing new for us and so, fingers crossed, we’ll get the benefits of that providing we’re as good with the ball as we can be.”