Sheffield United squad market value ranking gallery - according to transfer experts

All of Sheffield United’s player market value ranked

Sheffield United have enjoyed a bit of an overhaul in recent years following their relegation from the top flight.

Their impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign has been helped by some top quality signings and improved performances from the rest of the squad, which has in turn see the Blades’ squad value continue to grow.

The arrival of the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and James McAtee, as well as keeping Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, has seen their squad market value rapidly rise by 25 per cent to around £76 million since the summer. With that in mnd, we have gathered the current value of every United senior player (according to Transfermarkt) to explore their £76.09 million valuation broken down.

Take a look below as we count up from lowest valued to the highest...

Billy Sharp Market value: £264k

Chris Basham Market value: £308k

Adam Davies Market value: £440k

Jack Robinson Market value: £616k