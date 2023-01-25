A former Sheffield United loan flop has made another temporary move to the Championship after signing for relegation-battling Blackpool.

Charlie Goode, who played twice for the Blades on loan from Brentford last season before returning to London, made his return from the injury issue that ended his stay at Bramall Lane late last year and has now returned to the Championship with the Seasiders.

The 27-year-old has played only 20 times for the Bees since moving from Northampton Town in the summer of 2020. He made his Blades debut off the bench in a 4-0 hammering of Swansea, with his full debut coming against Blackburn – and being cut short, after a straight red card for a horror challenge on future Blades loanee Reda Khadra.

"It's good to finally get this all done and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season,” Goode said.

"Like any move, you're always pleased to finally have it confirmed, particularly as this is something that has been spoken about for a few weeks. I can't wait to get out there and help the boys as best I can over the course of the next few months."