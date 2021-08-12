Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic was asked for an update on his interest in Ben Davies and this is what he said

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Swansea City, where he hopes to record his first Championship win since taking charge of United last month, Jokanovic revealed former Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira’s loan move from Sampdoria should be officially processed next week.

But Jokanovic was less forthcoming when asked for an update on United’s interest in Davies, who was also a target for his predecessor Chris Wilder.

I can not add anything to Ben Davies, ” he said. “We are in a situation and it is not necessary (to say any more). I was really clear that we need more bodies, though. That is something we need to do.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic with John Egan: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United’s rearguard required strengthening even before Jokanovic took charge at Bramall Lane last month, with Phil Jagielka being released at the end of his contract and Kean Bryan refusing to accept their offer of a new deal. But with Jokanovic electing to switch to a back four rather than the three favoured by Wilder, the need for fresh blood has become even more acute - particularly given that Jack Robinson and Chris Basham appear better suited to the system United employed before they were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Jokanovic, whose side were beaten by Birmingham City last weekend, selected youngster Kacpar Lopata for Tuesday’s EFL Cup victory over Carlisle. But with United expected to challenge for an immediate return to the top-flight, he wants to recruit another experienced partner for John Egan.

Davies, aged 26, excelled for Preston North End before completing his switch to Anfield in January.

After failing to make a senior appearance since then, Liverpool would prefer to broker a permanent sale rather than temporary transfer.

Meanwhile, Jokanovic has admitted wing-back Enda Stevens is set to be out for at least another month as United consider sending the Republic of Ireland international fior surgery.