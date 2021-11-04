Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanovic makes an admission about Oli McBurnie
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has reiterated his support for plans to increase the number of substitutes teams are allowed to name for Championship games, after confirming Oli McBurnie is available to face Blackburn Rovers.
The Scotland international was a notable absentee from the United squad held to a draw by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick completing the visitors’ complement of centre-forwards.
Asked if McBurnie’s omission was a tactical decision or enforced by a fitness issue, Jokanovic told The Star: “No, it is five substitutes. I have to choose five. That is what the rules say.”
McBurnie could return to action at Ewood Park, where Rovers were beaten 7-0 by the Serb’s former employers Fulham on Wednesday. Lys Mousset is also ready to take part, after emerging from his latest run-out since recovering from a hamstring injury unscathed.
But Ben Davies is unavailable for selection because of a viral infection. Although Jokanovic stressed the on-loan defender has tested negative for Covid-19, he did confirm Davies is suffering from flu-like symptoms. Chris Basham is again expected to deputise at centre-half.
Midfielder Sander Berge is not expected to be passed fit until after the international break, which begins following this weekend’s trip to Lancashire.
"Ben Davies is out because of a virus,” Jokanovic said. “Not Covid but he is sick and not with us. It is some flu or something like this. He is sick and not injured, so he probably will not be with us (at Blakburn).”