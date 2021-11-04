The Scotland international was a notable absentee from the United squad held to a draw by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick completing the visitors’ complement of centre-forwards.

Asked if McBurnie’s omission was a tactical decision or enforced by a fitness issue, Jokanovic told The Star: “No, it is five substitutes. I have to choose five. That is what the rules say.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lys Mousset of Sheffield Utd (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with Oli McBurnie of Sheffield Utd (L) and lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley, last month: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

McBurnie could return to action at Ewood Park, where Rovers were beaten 7-0 by the Serb’s former employers Fulham on Wednesday. Lys Mousset is also ready to take part, after emerging from his latest run-out since recovering from a hamstring injury unscathed.

But Ben Davies is unavailable for selection because of a viral infection. Although Jokanovic stressed the on-loan defender has tested negative for Covid-19, he did confirm Davies is suffering from flu-like symptoms. Chris Basham is again expected to deputise at centre-half.

Midfielder Sander Berge is not expected to be passed fit until after the international break, which begins following this weekend’s trip to Lancashire.

On-loan from Liverpool, Ben Davies is expected to miss Sheffield United's visit to Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage