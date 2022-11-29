Wigan Athetic have confirmed that former Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has taken over as manager of the Championship strugglers.

The Latics parted company with Leam Richardson before the break for the World Cup and set their sights on the ex-Ivory Coast international who had been working as a first team coach alongside Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Wigan Athletic have confirmed Kolo Toure as their new manager

Toure’s first home match in charge will come in a Monday night kick off against Sheffield United on December 19 after beginning his reign away to Millwall the previous Saturday.

The 41-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Latics after leaving his coaching role at the Foxes. He takes over at the DW Stadium with the club 22nd in the table having won just six of their 21 games.

Toure takes with him former Crawley manager Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, who had also been at Leicester, but the club announced that former Blades striker James Beattie has left his position as coach.

Chief executive Malachy Brannigan, formerly a managing director at Bramall Lane, said: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.