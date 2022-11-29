Describing the 42-year-old’s loss as a “blow” to the Londoners’ hopes of challenging for promotion from the Championship, Rangers’ director of football Les Ferdinand made no attempt to disguise his club’s disappointment at recent events. Beale, who previously worked as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox, only took charge at Loftus Road over the summer and rejected an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this term.

To make matters worse for Ferdinand and his employers, three members of Beale’s coaching staff in the capital have elected to join him north of the border. Inevitably, former United chief Chris Wilder has been linked with the vacancy at Loftus Road after parting company with Middlesbrough eight weeks ago while Sean Dyche, previously of Burnley, is also viewed as a potential successor for Beale. However, it remains unclear if either would be interested in the post.

“Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick,' Ferdinand told Rangers’ website. “Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club. The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons. That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure.”

Michael Beale, who has been appointed Rangers manager after leaving his role as QPR head coach: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

United, second in the table, travel to seventh placed Rangers on January 2nd (kick-off 8pm).