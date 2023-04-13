Blades goalkeeper set to miss out against Cardiff this weekend but key man could return

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham fouls Burnley's Nathan Tella (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Sheffield United could receive a big fitness boost ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Cardiff City after Max Lowe returned to full training following his recent illness.

The former Derby defender missed United’s Easter double header against Wigan Athletic and Burnley after being taken ill last week, with George Baldock filling in capably at left wing-back in his absence.

But Lowe has returned to training this morning ahead of the meeting with Sabri Lamouchi’s side, with United looking to put the pressure on chasers Luton Town and Middlesbrough with three points in the day’s early kick-off at Bramall Lane.

“Lowey’s back,” boss Paul Heckingbottom confirmed earlier today. “He’s been in this week doing bits of running and has trained with us today.”

United will be without goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who was sent off on Monday at Burnley and will serve an additional one match ban for two red cards this season - ruling him out against Cardiff and then Bristol City next Tuesday night.

“Two games. One for the offence and because he’s been sent off before, so two games,” Heckingbottom confirmed.

Adam Davies will deputise between the posts, while Heckingbottom confirmed that Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are not yet back in full training. Rhian Brewster’s season is over, but United are still hopeful that Rhys Norrington-Davies may yet play again before the end of the campaign.

