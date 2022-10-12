Although they are preparing for Saturday’s game against Blackpool on top of the Championship table, United have been engulfed by a series of selection issues in recent weeks with around a dozen senior professionals missing last weekend’s visit to Stoke City.

The overwhelming majority of those absentees were receiving treatment for fitness problems but one - centre-forward Oli McBurnie - was ruled-out after collecting his fifth caution of the campaign for confronting the referee following United’s defeat by Queens Park Rangers four days earlier.

Asked if the situation has prompted him to remind his team of the need to remain disciplined, Heckingbottom replied: “Loose bookings are a fine, and an escalating fine, because they are cheap and we can definitely do without them. We don’t need them. That’s why they get punished.”

McBurnie, who has scored five goals in his last seven appearances, is expected to return against Michael Appleton’s side after serving a one-match suspension. Oliver Norwood, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhys Norrington-Davies have collected three yellow cards apiece meaning another would leave them on the brink of a ban. Ahmedhodzic was one of those who was forced to sit out the trip to the bet365 Stadium as he undergoes treatment for a thigh complaint, although Heckingbottom has suggested the Bosnia and Herzegovina international could be close to a return.

“Jayden (Bogle) was next to Oli and heard what was being said when he got the card,” Heckingbottom said, expressing a degree of sympathy for McBurnie’s predicament. “Obviously I wasn’t but he (Bogle) reckons nothing untoward happened. Still, it’s something we’ve got to be aware of at all times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) with his assistant Stuart McCall: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United hope the meeting with Blackpool will deliver their first win since the international break, having also been held to a draw by Birmingham City before losing 3-1 in Staffordshire.

“You always get set-backs,” Heckingbottom said. “You always go through tough moments, because we know what this division is like. But it’s how you react and, to be fair, I can’t criticise and I’m not going to criticise the lads for their attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad