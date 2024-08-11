Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirm latest transfer move

Chris Wilder is hoping to repeat a successful previous transfer trick at Sheffield United after sealing his eighth summer signing this morning with the arrival of free agent Tyrese Campbell. The former Stoke City striker has signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

As The Star revealed last week Campbell had visited Shirecliffe and underwent a medical after a breakthrough in United’s long pursuit of the 24-year-old, the son of former striker Kevin. Campbell will be eligible to make his debut in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Wrexham at Bramall Lane but much will depend on his level of fitness after missing pre-season with the Blades following his departure from the Bet365 Stadium earlier this summer.

Wilder concedes that some may see that the striker “has a point to prove” after being released by Stoke but he and his staff have shown previously that they can turn around the careers of players who have been somewhat written off, with David McGoldrick probably the prime example. “There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes this week to make these deals happen, to ensure we bolster our numbers with quality for the start of the season,” said boss Wilder, who last week signed Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist on loan.

“Like any deal, it doesn’t just happen overnight, and similar to Harry, Alfie and many others, our work on getting Tyrese here started long before this week. He is someone I’ve liked for a long time. As an opposition manager I always saw something in him which made me think I’d like to work with him one day, so I’m delighted to bring him to Bramall Lane.

“You can argue he has a point to prove at the level, but as a staff we have had success in taking on players similar to Tyrese’s situation, and then getting the best out of them. There’s a desire from Tyrese to step up to the challenge, and we see a really talented player here who is still only 24. It is a partnership which we believe can flourish.”

Campbell, who was also linked with Rangers this summer as well as a host of United’s fellow Championship rivals, added: “I was keen to get here before the start of the season, get training and be around the team.

“If you are player, looking at the club, anyone would be proud to play here. It is a team with a lot of ambition, it is a great squad who are capable of pushing right at the top of the league which is where I want to be. To be wanted by Sheffield United ... as soon as I heard that, it was my goal to be a Sheffield United player.”