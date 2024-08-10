Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Arblaster scores first goal in Sheffield United senior colours as Blades kick off 2024/25 season in ideal fashion

At the start of this week, Oliver Arblaster’s best memories of away days at Preston North End were other players’ goals. David McGoldrick’s close-range winner on the final straight of Sheffield United’s promotion campaign in 2019. Iliman Ndiaye’s run and finish three years later. Oli McBurnie in the same game, finishing and jumping into the Blades fans to celebrate.

Now there is a much sweeter moment in the 20-year-old’s memory bank, one made on the Preston pitch rather than in its packed away end - a first senior goal for his boyhood club as they got their 2024/25 season up and running with victory on Friday night.

It probably wasn’t the type of finish he would have imagined when he used to put his head on the pillow and dream about scoring for the Blades, a deflected finish finding its way past Freddie Woodman in the home goal, but he won’t have cared a jot as he wheeled away to celebrate. The goal laid the platform for United to go on and dominate proceedings, with Gus Hamer’s second-half strike ensuring a pretty comfortable evening for United from thereon in.

“To be fair it's nice to be back out there,” Arblaster said post-match just yards from his moment of magic a while earlier. “We knew it''d always be a tough game but just coming out in front of the 4,000 plus, it doesn't get better than that. It's been a tough 12 months for everyone so I'm buzzing that we got it over the line.

“I was more shocked to have scored than anything but it took ages to drop into the back of the net. It was going in anyway so it's 100 per cent my goal. I’m buzzing to get my first goal for Sheffield United, it's something I've always dreamt about and hopefully there's plenty more to come.”

On his celebration, the midfielder added: “I didn't know what to do because I don't score that often. When I watch it back I probably looked really serious and a couple of the lads said to me: 'You can smile, you know!' I think I was more in shock than anything. Just to hear the away end erupt, that split second, the feeling, you can't get that anywhere else. I'll be watching that one back a couple of times.

“I’ve been here in the away end when we’ve won and when we’ve lost before. You always get a lot of fans coming here and being in that away end as a fan was crazy. So when you’re on the pitch, you get a real buzz. Especially when you can hear them all through the game. It gives you a massive buzz and I'm so glad we managed to start well.”

This was not just a moment for Arblaster but for all his friends and family - and even for young teammate Andre Brooks, who has been with him for the journey from United’s young sides and was fittingly the one to set Arblaster up for his strike.

“Some of my family were here and all my mates have come as well., I think my dad landed on holiday just before the game kicked off and got straight somewhere to watch it because he'd texted me to say he'd seen it. It's hard to put into words but all the people who've been with me through the journey, all my family and friends, are Unitedites. And so that one's for all them.”