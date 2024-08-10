Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s transfer update as Sheffield United hope for more positive news after Preston victory

Sheffield United remain positive in their pursuit of Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper despite seeing a couple of approaches rebuffed by Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle. The Blades are keen to sign a new goalkeeper to add to that department, with a winger and forward reinforcements also seen as important before the transfer window slams shut later this month.

Cooper, as we revealed earlier this summer, is a top target of the Blades but they have also not completely closed the door on a loan deal for Brighton stopper Carl Rushworth, who is available again after spending last season at Swansea City in the Championship. Tyrese Campbell, the former Stoke City striker, underwent a medical at Shirecliffe last week and could be unveiled as a Blades player before Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham.

United got their season up and running in perfect fashion with a 2-0 victory at Preston North End on Friday night and asked if United could confirm any more deals ahead of the Wrexham clash, boss Chris Wilder admitted: “I’d like to think so. We’re pretty close on a couple, even though I thought once again the kids who came on were excellent. Alfie [Gilchrist] didn’t really do a lot of work, [Harry] Souttar’s s not really played a lot of games.

“So getting them up to speed is important but knowing we’ve got the youngsters to come on, we’re in a decent place. I’m not one to get carried away too much. We’re delighted we’re off and running, that win is so important but we’ll dust ourselves down and look forward to another positive week hopefully on and off the pitch.”