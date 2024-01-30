Sheffield United have sanctioned the departure of teenage goalkeeper Callum Yam, who has signed for Hull City on a permanent basis. The 17-year-old stopper has moved to the Championship side after the early end of his two-year scholarship at United.

Yam will initially link up with Hull's under-18 side before moving up to their U21s as a first-year professional next season. He has signed an 18 month deal, with Hull having the option to extend that by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are really pleased to get Callum in," Hull under-18 boss Chad Gribble said. "We were alerted about him a few months ago and he had some options on the table and we are delighted he chose us. I think it is a really good fit for Callum. His attributes link to the way we play football and I think it is healthy competition for George Wilson and Archie Howard who have both done so well this season.

"Ultimately we want to have the best young players in the area at the football club and unfortunately for Callum, his time was due to come to an end at Sheffield United. He came highly recommended and he’s backed those recommendations up with his performances and it was nice for him to start with his debut against Barnsley and keep a clean sheet. There’s lots to work on and he’s aware of that, but the way he plays suits the way we play."

Yam began his career at Newcastle as a six-year-old before moving to United, where he appeared at U18 and U21 level. He has previously captained United's U18 side and featured for the U21s throughout their title-winning campaign last season, before they lost in the play-off final. He had played as a trialist in Hull U18s' 3-0 win over Barnsley recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted to sign for a such a great club," the player said. "Coming over to Hull City and getting the deal over the line was what I wanted. The fact that it was such a family club felt home like. Everyone was welcoming to me and also polite and the play style was such a big factor. It attracted me and it is how I like to play so I couldn’t really choose any other club.