Sheffield United sanction goalkeeper departure as deal signed with Championship side Hull City
Sheffield United have sanctioned the departure of teenage goalkeeper Callum Yam, who has signed for Hull City on a permanent basis. The 17-year-old stopper has moved to the Championship side after the early end of his two-year scholarship at United.
Yam will initially link up with Hull's under-18 side before moving up to their U21s as a first-year professional next season. He has signed an 18 month deal, with Hull having the option to extend that by a further year.
“We are really pleased to get Callum in," Hull under-18 boss Chad Gribble said. "We were alerted about him a few months ago and he had some options on the table and we are delighted he chose us. I think it is a really good fit for Callum. His attributes link to the way we play football and I think it is healthy competition for George Wilson and Archie Howard who have both done so well this season.
"Ultimately we want to have the best young players in the area at the football club and unfortunately for Callum, his time was due to come to an end at Sheffield United. He came highly recommended and he’s backed those recommendations up with his performances and it was nice for him to start with his debut against Barnsley and keep a clean sheet. There’s lots to work on and he’s aware of that, but the way he plays suits the way we play."
Yam began his career at Newcastle as a six-year-old before moving to United, where he appeared at U18 and U21 level. He has previously captained United's U18 side and featured for the U21s throughout their title-winning campaign last season, before they lost in the play-off final. He had played as a trialist in Hull U18s' 3-0 win over Barnsley recently.
"I am delighted to sign for a such a great club," the player said. "Coming over to Hull City and getting the deal over the line was what I wanted. The fact that it was such a family club felt home like. Everyone was welcoming to me and also polite and the play style was such a big factor. It attracted me and it is how I like to play so I couldn’t really choose any other club.
“It was a very proud moment for me to make my debut. Getting the deal over the line and putting on the shirt for the first time; I was just excited to play. To top it off with a clean sheet, you cannot really complain as a goalkeeper getting a clean sheet. I’m hoping to achieve the play-offs with the Under-18s. We want to really push for that and I would like to get a few Under-21s games under my belt, push the other goalkeepers and hopefully get in and around the first team.”