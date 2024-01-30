Chris Wilder has laughed off suggestions that Sheffield United's new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's confidence will have been affected by his debut against Brighton on Saturday, which saw him concede five times. Grbic was officially unveiled as United's new No.1 on Friday and will make his Premier League debut at Crystal Palace tonight.

Oli McBurnie could return after starting Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Brighton on the bench, while Jack Robinson and James McAtee were also absent from the starting XI against Roberto De Zerbi's side. We tasked our man to come up with his predicted XI to face Palace at Selhurst Park, and this is what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?