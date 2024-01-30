News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United predicted XI v Crystal Palace as Chris Wilder makes goalkeeper admission - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th Jan 2024, 05:16 GMT

Chris Wilder has laughed off suggestions that Sheffield United's new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's confidence will have been affected by his debut against Brighton on Saturday, which saw him concede five times. Grbic was officially unveiled as United's new No.1 on Friday and will make his Premier League debut at Crystal Palace tonight.

Oli McBurnie could return after starting Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Brighton on the bench, while Jack Robinson and James McAtee were also absent from the starting XI against Roberto De Zerbi's side. We tasked our man to come up with his predicted XI to face Palace at Selhurst Park, and this is what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

The Croatian had a debut to remember against Brighton but he received Chris Wilder’s backing afterwards, with the manager laughing off suggestions that the new man’s confidence will be knocked by shipping five goals

1. Ivo Grbic

Didn’t have a sparkling afternoon in the FA Cup either but with George Baldock injured, he will keep his place – and hopefully return to the form he has showed since Wilder’s return

2. Jayden Bogle

Another who struggled against Brighton but will get the chance to put it behind him at Selhurst Park, as United’s only right-sided centre-half

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

Right up there with United’s player of the season so far, the defender was rested against Brighton but will surely be recalled immediately

4. Jack Robinson

