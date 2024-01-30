Chris Wilder has laughed off suggestions that Sheffield United's new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's confidence will have been affected by his debut against Brighton on Saturday, which saw him concede five times. Grbic was officially unveiled as United's new No.1 on Friday and will make his Premier League debut at Crystal Palace tonight.
Oli McBurnie could return after starting Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Brighton on the bench, while Jack Robinson and James McAtee were also absent from the starting XI against Roberto De Zerbi's side. We tasked our man to come up with his predicted XI to face Palace at Selhurst Park, and this is what he came up with - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Ivo Grbic
The Croatian had a debut to remember against Brighton but he received Chris Wilder’s backing afterwards, with the manager laughing off suggestions that the new man’s confidence will be knocked by shipping five goals
2. Jayden Bogle
Didn’t have a sparkling afternoon in the FA Cup either but with George Baldock injured, he will keep his place – and hopefully return to the form he has showed since Wilder’s return Photo: Richard Sellers
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Another who struggled against Brighton but will get the chance to put it behind him at Selhurst Park, as United’s only right-sided centre-half Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Jack Robinson
Right up there with United’s player of the season so far, the defender was rested against Brighton but will surely be recalled immediately Photo: Matt McNulty