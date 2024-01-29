Spot a Sheffield United fan you know amongst 7,500 Blades at Crystal Palace back in 2009 - gallery
Back in 2009, 7,500 Sheffield United fans made the long trip to Crystal Palace hoping to roar their side into the Premier League.
In the end it wasn't to be, as United could only draw with Neil Warnock's Palace and Birmingham's win at Reading made their result immaterial anyway. But it was a memorable day for those who packed out the away end, including cavemen, Buzz Lightyear, Scooby Doo - and even current Blades boss Chris Wilder.
United travel to Selhurst Park again tomorrow evening so we delved into the archive to find tons of great pictures from that iconic Palace away day - can you spot yourself, or someone you know?