Jake Eastwood’s long association with Sheffield United is over after the goalkeeper signed a two-year deal at League Two side Grimsby Town. The Mariners have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 26-year-old, who had been at United since the age of 10 but made only one league appearance for the Blades, and two further in the League Cup.

Grimsby unveiled Eastwood today as one of two goalkeeper arrivals, the other being Harvey Cartwright on a season-long loan deal from Hull City. It will be Eastwood’s second spell at the Mariners, having spent time on loan during the 2020/21 season and making seven league appearances.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst also worked with Eastwood during a loan spell at Scunthorpe United and admitted he was “delighted to have brought Jake to the club.”

“I’ve worked with him on two previous occasions,” Hurst added. “Once at Grimsby when he did well before getting an injury and was then concussed so it perhaps wasn’t the luckiest time of his career to date! Hopefully, that won’t be the case moving forward.

“I think he is a keeper that has got loads of potential and, despite being 26, he should realistically have many, many years ahead of him. I think he has matured, certainly from speaking to him, and I feel that with Steve Croudson’s help, advice and mentorship that he can go on to be a really good goalkeeper, because he’s got all the attributes there. It’s just a case of putting it all together.”

