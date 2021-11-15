Sheffield United Rumours: Blades face competition from Middlesbrough if they reignite Arsenal striker interest as he opens door to loan exit
Sheffield United will face competition from their former manager Chris Wilder if they are to reignite their interest in Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal striker who recently opened the door to a move away from the Emirates by admitting he is “ready for a new challenge”.
Balogun was a target for Wilder during his time at Bramall Lane as he sought the firepower to consolidate his side’s place in the Premier League, but the striker stayed at Arsenal and his England U21 teammate Rhian Brewster later became the Blades’ club-record signing.
Wilder watched on as Balogun scored his first England U21 goal against the Czech Republic last week, with Brewster suspended.
And the 20-year-old, speaking ahead of England’s clash with Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, admitted: “I feel like I am ready for a new challenge.
“I feel like I have played youth football for a while. I have scored goals at that level and improved at that level drastically compared to now. At the same time I am not sure what that challenge might be.
“It might be a loan, or if I am needed at Arsenal I am here and the gaffer knows that as well.
“I feel like I am definitely open to a new challenge, wherever it is I will be ready. “As a striker and as a young player you need minutes. It is the best way to learn and get consistency.”
United were credited in retaining an interest in Balogun in the national press over the weekend, despite manager Slavisa Jokanović placing a central midfielder and two wingers on his January shopping list and enjoying a plethora of striking options already.